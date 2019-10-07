Mitsotakis govt tables first draft budget; 2.8% GDP growth, primary surplus fixed at 3.56%

The Mitsotakis government on Monday tabled its first yearly draft budget, with 1.2 billion euros in additional revenues forecast to come from an increase in the mandatory percentage (at 30 percent) of e-transactions compared to annual income, as well as an increase in objective tax criteria for real estate.

The additional revenues are expected to off-set tax breaks already announced by center-right PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis early last month, while at the same time ensuring that the Greek state records a 3.56-percent primary budget surplus, as a percentage of the annual GDP.

A GDP growth rate of 2.8 percent is cited in the draft budget, which was tabled in Parliament on Monday.