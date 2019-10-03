Athens in the rear of inaugural Smart City Index; Singapore tops list

The Greek capital, Athens, again fared poorly in yet another global poll this week, coming in a dismal 95th out of 102 cities surveyed in the inaugural IMD Smart City Index.

The high-flying island state of Singapore was ranked as the "smartest city" in the world.

The index was published by Swiss business school IMD and the Singapore University of Technology and Design, with parameters focusing on an urban setting that applies technology to enhance the benefits and diminish the shortcomings of urbanization, according to the index's organizers.

Top European cities in the rankings were Zurich (second), Oslo (third), Geneva (fourth), Copenhagen (fifth), Auckland (sixth), Helsinki (eighth), Bilbao (ninth) and Dusseldorf (10th).