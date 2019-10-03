Creditors forecast one-billion-euro 'gap' in 2020 Greek state budget

By N. Bellos

nbellos@naftemporiki.gr

A fiscal "gap" forecast for the 2020 Greek state budget was confirmed this week by a top Eurozone, adding that an agreement between Athens and European institutions before Oct. 15 to cover the predicted shortfall is preferable.

According to the same official, the Greek issue will not be broached at the coming Eurogroup meeting on Oct. 9 in Luxembourg. However, the representatives at the EuroWorking Group had a first discussion regarding the Greek issue, based on an interim evaluation by creditors, and following the most recent inspection by auditors to Greece.

Although the evaluation was positive, a fiscal gap of rough one billion euros for 2020 has been forecast.