Property platform's data: Prices in central Athens, holiday spots jump

Significantly increased housing prices in many urban areas in Greece is the main highlight in a Supply Price Index (SPI) operated by a property platform, based on data from classified ads in the April to June 2019 period.

Central Athens and tourist-popular areas are, as expected, the priciest, as market analysts pointed to an “AirBNB” effect and interest in purchases by foreign funds as behind higher real estate values after 10 years of a punishing recession in the country and the implosion of a previous property “bubble”.

Based on the mining of classified ads for real estate, the Spitogatos side estimated that property owners in central requested 30.9 percent higher prices than the corresponding period in 2018. Conversely, the prices asked by property owners in provincial mainland cities, in many cases, continued to fall.