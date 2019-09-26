US embassy in Athens: Trump-Mitsotakis meeting was, indeed, set for Tues.

A press release by the US embassy in Athens on Thursday clarified that a meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and US President Donald Trump had been scheduled on the sidelines of this week's United Nations general assembly, and specifically on Tuesday afternoon, before the meeting was canceled - essentially due to a sudden political clash in America.

The speaker of the US House of Representatives and hard-line Democrat Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced that she would commence a impeachment investigation into Donald Trump.

Thursday's announcement in Athens comes after criticism by main opposition SYRIZA and leftist media in Greece that no such meeting was planned.

The US embassy merely reiterated that the Trump-Mitsotakis meeting was scheduled for Tuesday in New York City, with "restrictions" in the former's schedule ultimately canceling the contact.