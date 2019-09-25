More than 14K lightning strikes around, over Greece on Mon.; two fatalities

Wednesday, 25 September 2019 12:49
UPD:12:53
REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS
A- A A+

A severe low front that passed through Greece's western mainland on Tuesday caused heavy rainfall while also generating more than 14,000 lightning strikes, with two fatalities reported as a result.

According to the Meteo weather service run by the National Observatory of Athens, more than 5,300 lightning strikes took place over land, with the rest over the Ionian Sea.

METEO

At least two tornadoes - once extremely rare in the east Mediterranean country - were reported, along with a waterspout seen off the western Greece harbor town of Amphilochia.

