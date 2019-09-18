Lamda Development ready to assume sole Helleniko consortium; eyes share capital increase of 650 mln€

Wednesday, 18 September 2019 20:44
UPD:20:47
A- A A+

ATHEX-listed Lamda Development will completely take over the Helleniko concession, the Athens-based company announced on Wednesday, with its board of directors also saying an extraordinary general assembly of shareholders will be convened to approve of a share capital increase up to 650 million euros.

The move means that Lamda Development will buy out its two Helleniko consortium partners, Chinese multinational Fosun and Abu Dhabi-based Eagle Hills. The trio participate in the Global Investment Group vehicle.

According to Lamda, negotiations have been taking place over the past few months in a "good climate".

