Reuters quotes Eldorado Gold CEO: Prospect of higher royalties, strategic partner for Greece mining operations

Reuters this week reported that Canadian multination Eldorado Gold may consider negotiations with the Greek government over possibly paying higher royalty fees for its gold mining operations in Halkidiki prefecture.

The news organization quoted Eldorado Gold CEO George Burns, who spoke on the sidelines of the Denver Gold Forum.

He also added that the Vancouver-based is seeking a strategic partner to cover upcoming operations, to the tune of 680 million USD.

Reuters also quoted Energy and Development Minister Kostis Hatzidakis as saying that the new center-right Greek government wants to “secure higher royalties from its mining development projects and new jobs.”