Passenger traffic at Greece's ports fell by 2.5 percent in the first quarter of 2019, compared with the same quarter in 2018, Greece's statistics authorities (EL.STAT) announced on Monday.

An 8.3-percent increase was posted over the 2017-2018 period.

Conversely, cargo transported through Greek ports in the same quarter increased by 2 percent, compared to Q1 2018.

Overall cargo traffic was up by 6.2 percent over the 2017-2018 period.