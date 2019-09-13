MG&E CEO reiterates casino operator's interest in Helleniko license

The head of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment has reiterated the casino operator's interest in an international tender for an integrated resort casino at the Helleniko site, its president and CEO, Mario Kontomerkos, told reporters on the sidelines of the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).

Mohegan is one of two multinationals, the other being Hard Rock International, that have pledged to submit binding offers for the gaming license.

MG&E local partner in a consortium expected to bid for the license is ATHEX-listed GEK Terna.

Kontomerkos said the company is pleased with the new Greek government's efforts to conclude all of the bureaucratic procedures needed for the privatization to get off the ground, while adding that MG&E looks forward to contributing to the "landmark project" for the country.