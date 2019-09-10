EBRD to open office in Thessaloniki

The EBRD on Tuesday announced that it was establishing an office in Thessaloniki, Greece’s second largest city, which will focus on the support of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

According to a press release, the EBRD Thessaloniki team will work primarily to support for small businesses, building on the success of its Advice for Small Business programme, funded by the European Union through the European Investment Advisory Hub of the EIB and the government of Greece, which has already delivered over 40 advisory projects for Greek SMEs.