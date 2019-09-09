Greek hotels continue to rate well compared to competitor countries, ReviewPro survey shows

By L. Karageorgos

Greece’s hotels continue, in broad terms, to record a higher level of satisfaction by foreign guests, compared to rivals, a trend that emerged in 2018, according to findings of the general review index (GRI) annually compiled and published by ReviewPro.

The findings are compiled by the company from data and mining of online reviews of hotels, gathered from hundreds of social network platforms, websites dedicated to hotel ratings and from online travel agents.

The survey also takes into account reviews over the span of a year, with greater weight given to more recent posts.

Data for 1,126 hotels (all categories) in Greece has been calculated, on top of 2,504 hotels of competitor countries, such as France, Italy, Spain, Croatia, Cyprus and Turkey.

According to Athens-based Insete Intelligence, the figures for 2018 are based on more than 435,000 reviews of Greek hotels by foreign tourists, out of more than 1.6 million for all the countries surveyed.