Greek exports rebound in July 2018; rising trend in imports continues

Greek exports rebounded in July 2019, posting a 7.2-percent increase, compared with the same month in 2018, although concerns over a wider balance of trade emerged with equally rising imports.

According to the national association of exporters, which cited provisional data by the Greek statistics authority (EL.STAT), exports in July increased by 213 million euros (7.2 percent), reaching 3.17 billion euros, up from 2.96 billion euros in July 2018. The figure includes fuels.

Excluding refined fuel products - Greece has only negligible production of hydrocarbons - then exports rose by 8.4 percent, or 161.4 million euros.

In terms of imports, over the first seven months of the year they rose by 580.8 million euros (3 percent), to reach 20.01 billion euros; without fuels, imports reached 13.64 billion euros, up from 13.05 billion euros in the Jan-Jul 2019 period.