Only 26% of properties in Greece registered with nat'l cadastre

By T. Igoumenidi

tigoum@naftemporiki.gr

The recording of property assets in Greece, as part of the nascent national land registry program, continues to hover at extremely low rates, as only 26 percent of real estate has been registered by owners.

The figure was cited during a meeting on Wednesday between the leadership of the relevant environment and energy ministry, the newly appointment management of the National Cadastre Organization and the leadership of a federation representing property owners in the country.

Greece remains one of the few advanced countries in the world without a unified, functional and digitalized land registry, despite generous EU funding dating back to the mid 1990s, although efforts over the past decade have picked up to finally establish a national cadastre.