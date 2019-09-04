Govt issues previously blocked permits to Hellas Gold for mining concession; satisfaction by parent company

The relevant environment and energy ministry approved of three permits, as widely expected, for the delayed-plagued Hellas Gold mining operations in northern Greece's Halkidiki prefecture, especially at the Skouries site, following a same number of Council of State (CoS) rulings last week striking down decisions by the previous ministry leadership, under the former SYRIZA government.

In a press release posted on the Vancouver-based miner's website, Eldorado Gold on Tuesday noted that it is ".. pleased to confirm receipt of electromechanical installation permits for its Skouries project and an installation permit for its Olympias mine from the Greek Ministry of Energy and Environment ... The permits allow for the installation of mechanical and electrical equipment at the flotation plant to be completed and installation of additional surface facilities. Receipt of these permits will enable the Company to apply for the flotation plant building permit, which will be submitted this month," the multinational's stated, adding:

"Eldorado intends to carry out certain construction activities that were suspended in 2017, including building the mill enclosure once permitted, to protect the plant assets. Capital expenditure for asset protection works is estimated to be approximately US$5 million."