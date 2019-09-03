Site in industrial Aspropyrgos district recommended for relocation of main prison complex

A relevant public order ministry committee has recommended that a former NATO base in the heavily industrialized district of Aspropyrgos, west of the greater Athens-Piraeus area, host the relocated Korydallos penitentiary, Greece's largest correctional and holding facility.

The site was chosen over another settlement north of Athens, Avlonas, where a current army base operates next to a juvenile correctional facility. Aspropyrgos is also closer to the greater Athens area.

The disused base lies on an expanse of 9.3 hectares.

The Korydallos complex, which dates to the 1960s and early 1970s, today operates in the same-day working-class municipality in the greater Piraeus area. The site has long been eyed for relocation, with the intent to create green space and sports-leisure facilities for local residents.