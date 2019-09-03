Mitsotakis from the Netherlands: Greece does not forget that Europe stood by its side

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrived in The Hague on Tuesday for another visit to a major EU member-state, this time in the Netherlands and a meeting with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte.

In joint statements during the visit, the center-right Greek leader underlined that "...Greece, after 10 years of crisis, is opening its up its horizons, and does not forget that Europe stood by its side."

The meeting, according to reports, revolved around the prospect of bilateral economic cooperation and the ongoing crisis in the Aegean with the daily landings of third country nationals ferried onto a handful of Greek isles by migrant smugglers operating on the Turkish coast. Among others, Mitsotakis reiterated that EU member-states should show solidarity with Greece and accept third country nationals legally declared as refugees.

Mitsotakis called on Dutch companies and entrepreneurs to invest in Greece.