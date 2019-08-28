Greek state collects 1.138 bln€ with 26-week T-bills issue; yield at 0.15%

Demand for a new tranche of 26-week T-bills was slightly down on Wednesday, compared to similar issues over the past few months, with an auction of 875 million euros of paper attracting bids of 1.536 billion euros, and with the amount finally accepted being 1.137,5 billion euros.

Oversubscription was 1.76 times higher than the desired sum, down from 2.51 times July 31, 2019, according to the Public Debt Management Agency.

The uniform yield remained at 0.15 percent, the same as the last such issue in late July.

Primary dealers can submit non-competitive bids up to 30 percent of the amount initially auctioned until Aug. 29, 2019 (12 p.m. local time).

The settlement date is Aug. 30, 2019.