Cabinet accepts justice minister's recommendations; appoints supreme court president, chief prosecutor

The current vice-president of Greece's supreme court, Iosif Tsalaganidis, was promoted by the Mitsotakis government Cabinet on Wednesday as the new president of the high court.

The same court's deputy chief prosecutor, Vassilios Pliotas, was promoted as chief prosecutor. Both top jurists were recommended for the posts by Justice Minister Costas Tsiaras, with reports stating that the recommendation was unanimously adopted.

Both men had also received the highest number of votes in a meeting of Parliament party representatives, among other candidates.

Tsalaganidis was fourth on a list in terms of seniority, with his term to extend to June 2020, as he will reach the mandatory retirement age (67) at the time.

Pliotas was second in terms of seniority, and must retire in June 2022.