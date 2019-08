A light earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale was recorded on Tuesday at 7.31 a.m. (07.31 GMT) southwest of the large Dodecanese island of Rhodes.

The quake was felt on Rhodes and on the nearby island of Karpathos. The tremor was pinpointed at 47 kilometers northeast of Karpathos, with a depth of 13.5 kilometers. No damages were reported so far.