Turkish-flagged yacht crammed with irregular migrants located off SE Peloponnese

Tuesday, 27 August 2019 12:22
UPD:12:25
A total of 80 irregular migrants were transported to the small harbor town of Neapoli, in extreme southern Greece, on Monday after being located aboard a sailboat in a sea region northeast of the small Aegean island of Antikythira.

Authorities said the group included only males, adults and minors, all crammed aboard the Turkish-flagged yacht "Vega SM". No reports were given on the nationalities of the group of would-be migrants.

At least two individuals were arrested on suspicion of being the pilots of the migrant-smuggling vessel.

