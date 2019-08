The laying of a high-voltage (400 κV) underwater cable connecting the Peloponnese with the rest of the Greek mainland was completed on Monday, with the link tracing the Rio-Antirrio cable bridge.

The project is part of the Independent Power Transmission Operator's S.A. (ADMHE) overall plan to better connect Greece's grid, with the next major project being a connection of the mainland with the large island of Crete.