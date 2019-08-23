Ministry requests resignation of grid operator's board members in wake of helicopter crash

The new government on Friday afternoon requested the resignations of the members of Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (DEDDHE), in the wake of a helicopter crash on Tuesday that cost the life of the pilot and two Russian passengers.

According to initial reports, the aircraft was entangled in power lines while attempting to land at a helipad at the Galata resort town in southern Greece, across from the small Saronic Gulf island of Poros. The helicopter crashed into the sea just off the harbor.

The grid operator had reportedly been warned over the danger posed by the power lines, with aviators requesting that the lines be moved or be better marked.

An announcement by the energy and environment ministry said relevant Deputy Minister Gerassimos Thomas requested an official briefing by DEDDHE CEO Stefanos Oktapodas over the incident, before then requesting the resignations of the entire board of directors.

Thomas added that whatever documentation regarding the accident and power lines will be conveyed to a relevant prosecutor.