Macron support to Athens; Mitsotakis received by French leader in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron appeared "well-read" and highly supportive of a handful of issues considered as top priorities by Athens, speaking on Thursday in front of the Elysee Palace and in greeting visiting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Among others, Macros expressed his solidarity, as he said, to Athens over Turkish activities in Cyprus' EEZ.

He called for more cooperation in terms of Europe's defense, as well as over climate change.

"Greece faced numerous wildfires over the summer. The issue of climate is at the forefront," he stressed, shortly before the two men held closed-door talks.

On his part, Mitsotakis said "France is a consistent friend of Greece, not just in recent years, but over the centuries and during the Greek Revolution... our country is returning to growth, and is vying for its place in a Europe that remains our natural place".