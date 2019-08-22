Macron support to Athens; Mitsotakis received by French leader in Paris

Thursday, 22 August 2019 17:08
UPD:17:09
REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France
A- A A+

French President Emmanuel Macron appeared "well-read" and highly supportive of a handful of issues considered as top priorities by Athens, speaking on Thursday in front of the Elysee Palace and in greeting visiting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Among others, Macros expressed his solidarity, as he said, to Athens over Turkish activities in Cyprus' EEZ.

He called for more cooperation in terms of Europe's defense, as well as over climate change.

"Greece faced numerous wildfires over the summer. The issue of climate is at the forefront," he stressed, shortly before the two men held closed-door talks.

On his part, Mitsotakis said "France is a consistent friend of Greece, not just in recent years, but over the centuries and during the Greek Revolution... our country is returning to growth, and is vying for its place in a Europe that remains our natural place".

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών