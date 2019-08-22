Mitsotakis to Le Figaro: Greece Eurozone's 'pleasant surprise' in coming years

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis echoed immediate predecessors' more optimistic statements in his interview to French mass daily "Le Figaro", published hours before his meeting in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron, where he was quoted as saying that "Greece will be the Eurozone's pleasant surprise in the coming years."
He also called on French investors to trust in the country's growth potential, saying Greece turned a page with the July 7 election.
The pro-market and pro-reform Greek premier, whose center-right New Democracy (ND) formed a majority government last month, again promised a gradual decrease in corporate tax rates.
Asked about his coming meeting with Macron, he said he agrees with many points in the French president's agenda, such as a common EU budget, boosting common defense cooperation and new Erasmus programs.