Mitsotakis to Le Figaro: Greece Eurozone's 'pleasant surprise' in coming years

He also called on French investors to trust in the country's growth potential, saying Greece turned a page with the July 7 election.

The pro-market and pro-reform Greek premier, whose center-right New Democracy (ND) formed a majority government last month, again promised a gradual decrease in corporate tax rates.

Asked about his coming meeting with Macron, he said he agrees with many points in the French president's agenda, such as a common EU budget, boosting common defense cooperation and new Erasmus programs.