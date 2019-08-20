Primary budget surplus for Jan-July exceeds figure for corresponding period in 2018

The central government reported a higher primary budget surplus, as a percentage of GDP, for the first seven months of 2019, despite a drop in revenues during the same period.

According to reports by the Bank of Greece, over the Jan-July period, the primary budget surplus reached 1.524 billion euros, exceeding a similar figure of 1.372 billion euros in the first seven months of 2018.

Conversely, the central government cash balance recorded a deficit of 2.432 billion euros, compared to a deficit of 2.335 billion euros in the same period of 2018.

Additionally, ordinary budget revenue reached 25.871 billion euros, compared to 26.623 billion euros in the corresponding period of 2018. Ordinary budget expenditure amounted to 29.870 billion euros, slightly up from 29.298 billion euros in Jan-July 2018.