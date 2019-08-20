Minister: No official request to approach Greek port by Iranian tanker

Tuesday, 20 August 2019 12:37
UPD:12:38
REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A- A A+

The US State Department has again issued warnings to Mediterranean countries not to allow the docking of the Iranian tanker Adrian Darya 1, the former "Grace 1", amid the ongoing clash between Tehran and the west over the crude oil-carrying vessel's fate.

The WSJ, in fact, cited a specific warning by Washington to Athens not to facilitate the vessel's passage.

In Piraeus, the relevant shipping minister on Tuesday morning said no official request for docking or other services has been fielded by Greek authorities from the tanker's management company. Earlier reports - most notably a dispatch by Reuters - claimed that the tanker was headed off the extreme southern port of Kalamata, after being released by Gibraltar authorities.

Popular

