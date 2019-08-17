Global shipping: New vessel orders continue to fall in July 2019; Greek, Chinese firms still on top

By A. Tsimplakis

atsimp@naftemporiki.gr

Greek and Chinese shipping interests continued to lead the global pack in terms of new vessel orders, with their total in July 2019 comprising 12 percent of all orders, although the overall trend of a decline continued.

According to figures supplied by Golden Destiny, in its monthly report, total new orders only reached 66 during the specific month. Although the same figure for the preceding month was 53 orders, it was down by 33 percent from the corresponding month in 2018, with 98 new vessel orders were placed.

In terms of orders by Greek shipping interests in July 2019, only four tankers were ordered, with a total capacity of 546,000 DWTs, and a value of 224.2 million USD. Twelve orders had been placed in June 2019, of which 11 were for tankers. In July 2018, Greek shipping companies had placed 18 new vessel orders, 11 of which were for LNG carriers worth two billion USD.