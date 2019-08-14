As Evia wildfire abates, eco damage emerges

A major ecological catastrophe was visible on the mountainous and semi-mountainous surface of north-central Evia island on Wednesday morning in the wake of almost two days of a burning wildfire in a pine-covered region.

The wildfire appeared mostly contained on Wednesday morning, although at least two fronts were still active in what was once a burning blaze extending almost 15 kilometers. A handful of villages were evacuated over the past 36 hours.

ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/ATHENS VOICE /STR

Heavy smoke clouds were evident throughout the eastern seaboard of south-central Greece since Tuesday morning, reaching and affecting the greater Athens area.

EUROKINISSI/ΚΑΡΑΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΜΙΧΑΛΗΣ

Another wildfire was also reported in northern Evia, near the coastal city of Istiaia.

Hundreds of fire-fighters, civil defense personnel and volunteers were operating in the region.