As Evia wildfire abates, eco damage emerges

Wednesday, 14 August 2019 14:25
UPD:14:28
Eurokinissi/ΚΑΡΑΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΜΙΧΑΛΗΣ
A- A A+

A major ecological catastrophe was visible on the mountainous and semi-mountainous surface of north-central Evia island on Wednesday morning in the wake of almost two days of a burning wildfire in a pine-covered region.

The wildfire appeared mostly contained on Wednesday morning, although at least two fronts were still active in what was once a burning blaze extending almost 15 kilometers. A handful of villages were evacuated over the past 36 hours.

ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/ATHENS VOICE /STR

Heavy smoke clouds were evident throughout the eastern seaboard of south-central Greece since Tuesday morning, reaching and affecting the greater Athens area.

EUROKINISSI/ΚΑΡΑΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΜΙΧΑΛΗΣ

Another wildfire was also reported in northern Evia, near the coastal city of Istiaia. 

Hundreds of fire-fighters, civil defense personnel and volunteers were operating in the region.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών