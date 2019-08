Two Greek beaches are included in the "Top 50" issued by the Big 7 Travel website, namely, Elafonissos on Crete, where rare and protected "pink sands" are found, and jet-setting Mykonos' more secluded Psarou.

The Crete destination is different from the same-name islet just off the southeastern tip of the Peloponnese, an equally stunning destination that was, nevertheless, hit by a wildfire late last week.