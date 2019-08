A total of 97 archaeological sites, monuments and museums will be open across Greece on Thursday evening, coinciding with the August full moon in the east Mediterranean country, an annual event for the past 17 consecutive years.

Events and short concerts are planned at 48 sites, according to the culture ministry, whose relevant website also includes information in English.

Entrance is free.

More than 100,000 visitors attended 2018's events at the open sites.