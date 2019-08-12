Wildfire on eastern slope of Mt. Hymettus, near greater Athens

A wildfire that erupted overnight on the eastern slopes of Mt. Hymettus, facing the Peania township, was mostly extinguished by the late morning of Monday.

Night-time television footage showed flames rising from a reforested slope on the mountain's east side, causing concern that it could reach the township or even expand to Hymettus' western slopes, which overlook the greater Athens area.

A massive fire-fighting effort was commenced in the area, as authorities have been extremely responsive to the outbreaks of wildfire in the greater Athens area, mostly the result of a deadly July 2018 wildfire at the coastal Mati settlement, which claimed the lives of 102 people.