Wildfire on eastern slope of Mt. Hymettus, near greater Athens

Monday, 12 August 2019 11:23
UPD:11:25
Eurokinissi/ΚΑΡΑΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΜΙΧΑΛΗΣ
A- A A+

A wildfire that erupted overnight on the eastern slopes of Mt. Hymettus, facing the Peania township, was mostly extinguished by the late morning of Monday.

Πυρκαγιά στον Υμηττό

 

Night-time television footage showed flames rising from a reforested slope on the mountain's east side, causing concern that it could reach the township or even expand to Hymettus' western slopes, which overlook the greater Athens area.

EURONEWS (
Συναγερμός στην πυροσβεστική: Φωτιά στον Υμηττό

A massive fire-fighting effort was commenced in the area, as authorities have been extremely responsive to the outbreaks of wildfire in the greater Athens area, mostly the result of a deadly July 2018 wildfire at the coastal Mati settlement, which claimed the lives of 102 people.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών