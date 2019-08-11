Govt to mandate e-voting process to ensure transparency in labor union decision-making for declaring industrial actions

The next reform in the labor law sector that the Mitsotakis government will promote reportedly institutes an online voting process - of eligible union members - for whatever industrial actions, such as strikes, work stoppages etc are approved.

The initiative comes a week after a majority of Parliament deputies - all from ruling New Democracy (ND) - voted to scrap the previous leftist government's law requiring employers to submit "reasonable grounds" for legal firings and layoffs.

According to press reports over the weekend, the relevant labor ministry will submit a draft law that retains the 50 percent+1 vote requirement for taking such union-wide industrial actions, of all active members of a labor group. The next round of draft legislation must await the reopening of Parliament later this month.

Another less contentious proposal is to create an online register of organizations representing wage-earners and employers' groups. The register will include the number of active, dues-paying members that each organization fields. Another initiative is to create a webpage where labor groups can post their announcements and declarations, ostensibly as a means of reducing the ubiquitous pasting of paper posters/displays on urban areas' walls.