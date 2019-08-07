New Hel.Pe board announced; ex-FinMin Papathanasiou returns as president, CFO takes over CEO post

The new board of directors of Hellenic Petroleum (Hel.Pe), Greece's biggest and partially state-run petro-chemical concern, was announced on Wednesday, with former finance minister Yannis Papathanasiou returning as the non-executive president - the same post he held from 2012 to 2015.

Andreas Siamisiis was named the CEO and executive board member. He served as Hel.Pe's CFO from 2004, after the ATHEX-listed refinery merged with smaller rival Petrola, then part of the Latsis group of companies.

The board of directors is comprised of 13 members, two of which are elected by the petro-chemical group's employees.