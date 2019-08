Academy Award-winning Hollywood actor Tom Hanks described his "dream car" on Wednesday in a post on his personal Facebook page, accompanied by him next to a warn-out and older model of a Lada Niva SUV.

"I bought a new car! Perfect for August!" was his quip.

Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson often spend their summers in Greece, and most always visit the Cyclades isle of Antiparos, although the FB post didn't specific a location.