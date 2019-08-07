Body of missing UK woman, 35, located in gorge on Ikaria island

The body of a missing 35-year-old British woman, missing since Monday, was located at the bottom of a remote 20-meter gorge on the eastern Aegean island of Ikaria on Wednesday afternoon.

A search team located the body of Natalie Christopher roughly one kilometer from the room she shared with her 38-year-old Cypriot boyfriend, at the Trakato site.

Initial reports said the victim was located under a bolder, at roughly the same site where her cellphone last pinged.

An autopsy is pending.

A massive search had begun on the verdant island after Christopher, an astrophysicist, went missing.

Her boyfriend said the woman left at roughly 9:30 a.m. on Monday for a jog.