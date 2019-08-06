Sector reactions against PPA intent to create register of ship-repair businesses allowed in port

Tuesday, 06 August 2019 21:00
By A. Tsimplakis
The Hellenic ShortSea Shipowners' Association (EENMA) this week expressed its complete opposition to what it called practices and procedures that will curb or weaken a shipowner or ship master's right to choose whichever repair crew or company it wants while docked or anchored at the Cosco Piraeus Port Authority (PPA).

The association also expressed opposition to possible extra financial burdens or "special charges", as it said.

The reaction by EENMA, its second, comes after an announcement by PPA that it intends to create its own register of companies allowed to provide ship-repair and maintenance services within its own such zone.

A tender unveiled by PPA this week initially caused reactions by the Association of Shipbuilding/Repair (SENABI) and a union representing SMEs in the sector.

