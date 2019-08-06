Greece, US agree to step up cooperation in energy sector

Athens and Washington on Tuesday agreed to deepen cooperation in the energy sector, a volition confirmed during a meeting in Athens between new Deputy FM Constantinos Frangogiannis with visiting US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Francis Fannon.

According to a press release by the Greek side, an inaugural session of a work group for energy issues was held, part of a strategic dialogue between Greece and the United States, in the presence of relevant agencies of both countries and US ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt.

The Greek foreign ministry's statement is here:

https://www.mfa.gr/en/current-affairs/statements-speeches/greece-us-strategic-dialogue-energy-working-group-1st-meeting-athens-august-2019.html