Another pool drowning; two sea fatalities reported in Greece over weekend

A worrying spate of drowning deaths continued in Greece over the weekend, with a 43-year-old Finnish woman found lifeless in a hotel's pool in the eastern Aegean island of Samos on Saturday evening.

The fatality was the fourth in a week involving a pool drownings, following two French sisters, 16 and 19, on Rhodes and an eight-year-old Israeli girl in Hersonissos, Crete.

Meanwhile, two drowning deaths at sea were also reported over the weekend, one from the island of Hios (Chios) and the other in the Corinth area. Two local men, 69 and 74, respectively, were identified as the victims.

On Hios, in an unrelated incident, a 19-year-old man sustained fatal injuries when a basketball hoop, in place for at least 20 years, collapsed on him.