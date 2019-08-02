Dijsselbloem in Athens to promote IMF candidacy

A meeting in Athens on Friday afternoon between Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and former Eurogroup president Jeroen Dijsselbloem concluded without any statements to reporters made afterwards.

As is widely reported, the Dutch politician is one of two or three candidates for the job of International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director. European countries will need to propose a candidate for the very influential position.

At present, European countries have not rallied around one candidate, with Italy, Spain and Portugal apparently expressing reservations over a Dijsselbloem candidacy.