Five countries account for nearly half of Greece's tourism sector turnover

Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, France and Italy are Greece's main markets for tourism revenues, with the five - and to a lesser extent, Russia - accounting for 41.5 percent of arrivals, 49.7 percent of overnight stays and 52.2 percent of travel remittances.

The figures are derived from a study by INSETE, the Greek Tourism Confederation's (SETE) research NGO, which focused on 2018.

According to the study, the highest expenditure per overnight stay is recorded by US visitors (89 euros), while German tourists record the highest expenditure per visit (614 euros), due to the longer average stay by the latter (8.8 overnight stays).