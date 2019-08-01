Gerekou appointed as president of National Tourism Organization

Thursday, 01 August 2019 12:30
UPD:12:38
FOSPHOTOS/Panayiotis Tzamaros
A- A A+

Former tourism minister Angela Gerekou, a one-time deputy with the PASOK party and later a Parliament deputy candidate with New Democracy (ND), has been appointed as the president of the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO), according to Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis.

Τhe previous GNTO president, Charalambos Karimalis, a long-time cadre and MP candidate with leftist SYRIZA party who was appointed in 2017, resigned over what he called "pro-junta" statements by the newly appointed tourism ministry general secretary, with "junta" in this case being the military dictatorship in Greece between 1967-1974.

Before politics Gerekou appeared in several films and local television productions, with a stint as a model, as well. She is also well-known in country for her marriage to iconic Greek singer Tolis Voskopoulos.

 

