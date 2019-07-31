Mitsotakis: Giving Greek citizens living abroad the right to vote from their place of residence a priority

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday evening said a legislative initiative to grant voting rights to Greek citizens living abroad will be separated from a draft law revising the country's election law.

He made the statement during the first meeting of ruling New Democracy (ND) party's political committee since the July 7 election.

"The right to vote for expatriate Greeks, from their place of residence, is a priority ... I hope that regarding this issue, the necessary Parliamentary convergences will arise, because if there is a law that all 300 deputies must vote for, it's this one," he said.

Giving Greek citizens who remain on election rolls in Greece the right to vote from their place of residence overseas - similar to many other European countries, who set up polling stations in embassies and consulates - has long been promised by center-right ND, while previously dominant PASOK lukewarm to the idea, and leftist parties solidly against.