Hellenic Financial Stability Fund: Best-practice proposals accepted by NBG's board

The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) on Wednesday announced that a series of proposals it made to the board of directors of the National Bank of Greece (NBG) have been approved.

These HFSF proposals aimed to ensure the implementation of widely accepted international standards of best practice in the banking sector, especially corporate governance.

According to a HFSF press release, NBG now has a majority independent board, one that also better reflects gender diversity, something the Fund.

“The HFSF welcomes the new board members and looks forward to their dynamic contribution to such a strong institution in the Greek market,” the press release read.