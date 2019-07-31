Gianna Angelopoulos-Daskalaki chosen to head com't for commemoration of 200th anniversary of Greek Independence in 2021

Gianna Angelopoulos-Daskalaki has been chosen by the new Greek government to head up a blue-ribbon committee that will organize events for the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution, which is 2021.

Angelopoulos-Daskalaki, the very high-profile president of the bidding and organizing committees (ATHOC) for the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, which were judged as extremely successful, met earlier on Wednesday with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Maximos Mansion in central Athens.

"2021 will be a year when all Greeks will celebrate together 200 years of liberty for the Greek state, with pride for our past and confidence in our future," Mitsotakis said afterwards.

On her part, the former ATHOC head first thanked Mitsotakis for the trust and honor he has bestowed on her with the responsibility for such a significant endeavor.

Although in the preliminary stages, events are planned for throughout the country in 2021