Economic Sentiment Index (ESI) rises in Greece in July 2019; eases in EZ

Tuesday, 30 July 2019 18:34
UPD:18:44
Μonthly ESI
The European Commission’s Εconomic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) on Tuesday displayed an improvement in the index, as far as Greece is concerned, for July 2019 – coinciding with a general election in the country and the electoral victory of New Democracy (ND) party.

Conversely, the monthly ESI showed a marginal decrease for the Eurozone as a whole.

Specifically, for Greece, the index stood at 105.3 points, up from 101.0 in June 2019. In the Eurozone, the index eased to 102.7 points from 103.3 points in June 2019.

ESI in Greece was positively affected by hikes in confidence in all specific indexes, such as services, construction, industry, retail sector and consumer confidence.

