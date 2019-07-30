Govt on Tues. adds rider to draft tax bill to accelerate Helleniko privatization

Tuesday, 30 July 2019 16:40
UPD:16:51
Eurokinissi/....................
A- A A+

A rider was attached on Tuesday to a draft tax bill that is up for a vote by Parliament's plenum later in the evening, with the amendment clarifying construction terms for the Helleniko-Aghios Kosmas master plan, with later reports pointing to more clear-cut conditions dealing with high-rise buildings in the property development.

The rider was attached by the relevant development and environment ministries.

An explanatory memorandum attached to the amendment refers to an effort to "rapidly conclude, with respect to the urban environment, the Helleniko investment..."

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών