Commencement of a new Cesme-Lavrio ferry boat route as of July 2019 has transformed the once low traffic port in extreme southeast Attica prefecture - southeast of Athens proper - into an official EU border entry for citizens of third countries.

Previously, Lavrio hosted ferryboat route to Aegean island destinations and bulk freight traffic from third countries. The route from Cesme, on the opposite Turkish coast, marks the first such ferry boat route from Turkey to mainland Greece.