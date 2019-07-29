ENEL top executive Stassis selected as new PPC CEO, president

Georgios Stassis, the CEO & country manager of Enel Romania, has been chosen as the new president and CEO of Public Power Corp. (PPC), Greece's state-run and dominant electricity utility.

He was recommended to PPC's general assembly of shareholders - where the state has the controlling share of votes - by the board of directors of the Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations S.A. (HCAP), Greece's super-fund, and will succeed Manolis Panagiotakis. The latter has served as PPC head since April 2015, chosen by the then SYRIZA government.

Stassis, in his 40s, has held several top executive positions with multinational ENEL, while having held a division director's position in PPC's one-time telephony subsidiary, Tellas, from 2001 to 2007.