New Hellenic-Indian Business Council established

Some 40 representatives of companies engaged in bilateral commercial transactions and trade between Greece and India, on Monday announced the creation of the Hellenic-Indian Business Council (HIBC), a NGO that aims to boost business and professional ties between the two countries, as well as to promote either country as a tourist destination in the other.

Among the founding signatories are HELEXPO-TIF managing director Kyriakos Pozrikidis, the president of the Indian community in Greece, Maghar Gandhi, Skylines Tourism managing director Apostolos Karafilis, Philian Hotels Group CEO Makis Koukoulakis and Lth Advertising CEO Alexandros Tzenalis, among others.

Notice Content and Services is the new group’s media partner.

The development comes ahead of this year’s 84th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), where India will be the honored nation.